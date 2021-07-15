Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI opened at $236.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.68.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,021 shares of company stock valued at $30,617,013. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

