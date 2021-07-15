Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 114,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.40. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $57.10.

