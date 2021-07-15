Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 68,752 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $170.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $170.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

