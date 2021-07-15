Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,826 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.41% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of IYY opened at $109.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.30. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $79.18 and a one year high of $110.10.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

