Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,758 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $170.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $170.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

