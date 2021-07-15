Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 53,039 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,039 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 10.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Enbridge by 16.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

