Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 53,039 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,039 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 144.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

