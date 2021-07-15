Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stake Cut by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,051 shares during the period. Cardlytics accounts for 2.7% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JS Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Cardlytics worth $51,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDLX. TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.17.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $248,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,827 shares in the company, valued at $31,244,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,193 shares of company stock worth $4,899,603. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.00. 590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

