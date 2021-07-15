CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,392 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CareDx worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 25.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,256 shares in the company, valued at $33,945,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,885 shares of company stock worth $15,534,793 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,457. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.10. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -272.44 and a beta of 0.66.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNA. Raymond James increased their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

