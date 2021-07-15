Carlisle Companies (CSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CSL opened at $194.65 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $197.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

