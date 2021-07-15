Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

CSL has been the subject of several other reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.14.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $194.65 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.33.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

