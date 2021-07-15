Carney Hawks Purchases 13,320 Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Stock

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Director Carney Hawks acquired 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $234,565.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGPR opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.99.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

