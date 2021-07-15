Carney Hawks Purchases 13,320 Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Stock

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Director Carney Hawks acquired 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $234,565.20.
Shares of OTCMKTS FGPR opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.99.
About Ferrellgas Partners
Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.