Cartesi Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $158.50 million and $20.32 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00113970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00150019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,830.59 or 1.00290017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00996972 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,362,218 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars.

