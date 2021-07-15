Casper (CSPR) Trading 30.7% Lower This Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $55.48 million and $10.35 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00115893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00147892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,527.14 or 0.99694151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.02 or 0.01005622 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,215,052,974 coins and its circulating supply is 890,342,393 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

