Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $294.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,018 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

