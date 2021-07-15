Caspian (CSP) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $1,925.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Caspian has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

