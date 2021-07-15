Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) Trading Up 0.1%

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 4,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 76,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71.

About Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA)

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

