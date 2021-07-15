Catex Token Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Catex Token has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $849,415.05 and $1,968.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.98 or 0.00861414 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Catex Token is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

