Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Terry Gardiner Acquires 328,500 Shares

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) insider Terry Gardiner purchased 328,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$17,082.00 ($12,201.43).

The company has a current ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 33.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Cazaly Resources

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, graphite, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Kaoko Kobalt, Kurabuka Creek, McKenzie Springs, Halls Creek Copper, brown well, Panton, and Hamersley Iron ore projects.

