Ccore (CCO) Price Hits $0.0178 on Major Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $30,240.64 and approximately $81.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00049707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00855432 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.