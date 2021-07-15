CCUniverse (UVU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $9,581.68 and $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006327 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000127 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000221 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars.

