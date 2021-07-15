CCUniverse (UVU) Market Capitalization Hits $9,581.82

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $9,581.82 and $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006280 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000129 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000256 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 191.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001196 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

