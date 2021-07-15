CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $249,623.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.81 or 0.00863059 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

