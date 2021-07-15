Celanese (CE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Celanese to post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CE stock opened at $154.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $89.47 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

In other Celanese news, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $1,083,225.00. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

