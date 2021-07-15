Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELC. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CELC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,900. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Celcuity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celcuity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Celcuity by 66.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Celcuity by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

