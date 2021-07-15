Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.88) Per Share

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.88) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.87).

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.04.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,788,000 after buying an additional 676,172 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after buying an additional 486,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.