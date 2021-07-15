Celo Price Down 14.7% This Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00008113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $688.14 million and approximately $17.31 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00114785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00150182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,953.09 or 1.00205284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.33 or 0.00979477 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

