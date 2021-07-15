Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.23.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 322,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,943,482. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 3.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

