Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CGAU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.52. 3,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,818. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.12.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

