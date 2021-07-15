Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, April 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centogene in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Centogene by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centogene in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centogene by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Centogene by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of -2.15. Centogene has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

