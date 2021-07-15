Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPSC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

IPSC stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $30.03.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

