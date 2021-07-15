Century Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Century Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.