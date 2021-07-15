Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the June 15th total of 42,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 76.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,996. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

