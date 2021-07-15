Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. Cereplast shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 73,451 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33.

About Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)

Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

