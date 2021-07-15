CertiK One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.28 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003787 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $54.16 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00041322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00116167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00148372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,510.28 or 0.99981564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.42 or 0.01000822 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,084,974 coins and its circulating supply is 45,376,478 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

