Chain Guardians (CGG) Market Capitalization Hits $9.70 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 32.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 102.7% higher against the dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.00852963 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,896,206 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

