Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.08. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 100,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 58 staked claims; and the Plomp Farm property comprising approximately 4,000 acres located in Ontario.

