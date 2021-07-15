ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 358,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,178,191 shares.The stock last traded at $24.01 and had previously closed at $24.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHPT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $180,231.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $161,583.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 563,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,167,150.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,529 shares of company stock worth $1,506,497. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $655,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $312,443,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $9,617,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $367,380,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

