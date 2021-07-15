Chart Industries (GTLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GTLS stock opened at $147.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chart Industries has a one year low of $51.49 and a one year high of $167.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

