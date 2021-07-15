Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Charter Communications worth $148,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Charter Communications by 87.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Allen Operations LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 284.1% during the first quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 595,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,681,000 after buying an additional 27,997 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.00.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $701.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.53 and a 12 month high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $699.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

