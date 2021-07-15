ChartEx Hits Market Capitalization of $281,004.69 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $281,004.69 and approximately $25,599.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00111051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00148717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,761.56 or 1.00383606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

