ChatCoin (CHAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,774.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $27,774.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,651.28 or 0.99621930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053976 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000875 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

