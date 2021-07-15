Chiliz (CHZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.57 Billion

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $701.98 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,727 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

