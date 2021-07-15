China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 192.8% from the June 15th total of 806,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 154.2 days.

OTCMKTS CRWOF opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

