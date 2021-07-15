Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Trading 13.7% Higher

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) shares traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. 8,730 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 2,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.45.

About Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.