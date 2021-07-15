Chonk Price Tops $38.34 on Top Exchanges (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.34 or 0.00120232 BTC on major exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $19,939.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chonk has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.08 or 0.00859530 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.