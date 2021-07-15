Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 642,700 shares, an increase of 179.1% from the June 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 169.1 days.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRRF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

