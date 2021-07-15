Christopher Nicholas Kaddaras Sells 11,443 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CRO Christopher Nicholas Kaddaras sold 11,443 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $427,396.05.

NTNX traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 128,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,702. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 19.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $80,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,151,000 after buying an additional 203,320 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NTNX. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

