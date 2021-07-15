Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 in the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after acquiring an additional 188,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after acquiring an additional 169,389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 108.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after acquiring an additional 104,078 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $183.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.33 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $124.13 and a 12-month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

