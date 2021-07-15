Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,374,840 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.17% of Cigna worth $139,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.0% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,021 shares of company stock valued at $30,617,013 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $234.55. 25,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,999. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.54. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

